PA State Troopers Deployed to Florida After Hurricane Milton

Pennsylvania is sending 54 state troopers to Florida to help with law enforcement efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a news release, the troopers and two civilian support staff will be deployed for two weeks, but their deployment could be extended or shortened depending on what’s needed in Florida.

This is the first time PSP troopers have been deployed out of state for a natural disaster since Hurricane Sandy struck New York and New Jersey in 2012.

“Today, we are proud to announce the deployment of Pennsylvania State Troopers to assist the residents of Florida in the aftermath of this hurricane,” Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Col. Christopher Paris said Friday. “Our commitment to public safety and service knows no borders, and we stand ready to provide support in this time of need.”

The deployment comes after Pennsylvania sent several teams to North Carolina to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Helene in late September.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said the ability to quickly deploy resources to other states during natural disasters is critical.

“This deployment of Pennsylvania resources was facilitated through the nationwide Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows states to rapidly share critical resources when and where they’re needed most, while operating under the leadership and direction of the requesting states,” Padfield said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.