Tips for Trick-or-Treating Safely in Saucon Valley

With Saucon Valley Trick or Treat set for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., the Lower Saucon Township Police Department is reminding trick-or-treaters and drivers to prioritize safety.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

With Saucon Valley Trick or Treat set for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., the Lower Saucon Township Police Department is reminding trick-or-treaters and drivers to prioritize safety. On Wednesday, the department shared some important tips for a safe and happy Halloween on its Crimewatch site.

It is always recommended that children trick-or-treat in groups or with an adult. Additionally, adorning costumes and candy bags or buckets with reflective tape will help increase visibility for drivers after dark. To further enhance safety, wearing brightly-colored or fluorescent costumes is recommended.

Walkers should stick to sidewalks or the far edge of the roadway, always facing traffic, if no sidewalk is available. Trick-or-treaters should remain attentive while walking, look both ways before crossing streets and utilize crosswalks whenever possible. Carrying flashlights or glow sticks can also be helpful for improving visibility.

Children should only enter homes if they are accompanied by an adult, should stick to familiar neighborhoods and should avoid accepting rides from strangers. Finally, all treats should be brought home for inspection by parents before they are consumed. In general, only factory-wrapped treats are considered safe to eat.

The department wishes everyone a safe and happy Halloween.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.