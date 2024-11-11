Patricia Hanley, 55, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Patricia Hanley, 55, of Bethlehem, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at her home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Patricia Hanley (1969 – 2024)

Patricia Hanley, 55, of Bethlehem, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at her home. She was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 24, 1969 to the late William G. Hanley and Judith (Burnell). Patricia was a loving grandmother, holding close to her heart her only grandson, Zachariah Howell. She spent her days caring for him and enjoyed being with her friends and family. Patricia was a light in our lives, always finding a way to make others laugh. It was our favorite trait. She was a member of Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She truly enjoyed reading.

SURVIVORS

Patricia is survived by her son: Nicholas A. (Jalanee Torres) Howell of Bethlehem; grandson: Zachariah N.; brothers: William G. Jr. of Bethlehem, James P. of Allentown; nieces and nephew: Tiffany, Ashley and James Hanley. She was predeceased by brothers: Wayne and Mike.

SERVICES

Patricia’s memorial service will be kept private. Please continue to keep the Hanley family in your thoughts and prayers. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055 to help with end-of-life expenses.