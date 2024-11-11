Woman Killed in Upper Saucon Crash

A 19-year-old woman was killed in an accident on I-78 east in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, early Monday morning.

According to county coroner Dan Buglio, Ciarra Sanchez of Saddle Brook Township, Bergen County, N.J., was driving eastbound on the highway near mile marker 60.3 when she veered off the roadway and struck a concrete bridge pillar.

Buglio said Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:38 a.m., and died from multiple blunt force injuries. His office ruled her death an accident.

Buglio’s news release said the fatal crash is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville barracks.