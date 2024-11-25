Andrew Robert Krasulak, 87, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Andrew Robert Krasulak, 87, of Allentown, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Andrew Robert Krasulak (1936 – 2024)

Andrew Robert Krasulak, 87, of Allentown, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Nancy Jane (Schirmacher) Krasulak. Andrew was born in Allentown on Nov. 29, 1936 to the late Michael and Justina (Gulycz) Krasulak. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Andrew was a mechanic for the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks, Allentown, retiring in 1998.

In addition to his loving wife of 56 years; brother: Steven of Fogelsville; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother: William; half brothers: Michael, Frank, John; sisters: Mary, Catherine.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Andrew’s name may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.