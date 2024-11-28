Kenneth W. Sem Jr. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kenneth W. Sem Jr.

Kenneth W. Sem Jr., died Nov. 27, 2024. He was born in Minot, N.D., and was the son of Kenneth W. Sem Sr. and Ida C. Sem. He worked at the former Bethlehem Steel for 39 years. Please remember him for his dry sense of humor, his enchanting stories about growing up in North Dakota, his love of sports–always rooting for the underdog–and his wonderful friendships to many, living and past! He was from a solid North Dakota family with a strong midwestern, no-nonsense way of life. He was stoic in showing his emotions, but had lots of love underneath all that strength and common sense. Please honor Ken by telling your stories to friends and family. Play a game of gold, a poker round, go fishing and participate in any sport that makes you happy for its good sportsmanship, talent and humble excellence! He was a man who loved the beauty of nature, the creatures within and all good things. Be happy. Celebrate his life as you knew him.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his wife: Christine (Frey) Sem; sisters: Delores Urevick of Louisville, Ky., Frances McIlroy of Vancouver, Wash.; brother: Ronald Sem of Wausau, Wisc.; sons: Kenton and Kipton Sem; grandchildren: Zach and Molly Sem.

ARRANGEMENTS

Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa. Online memorial tributes may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.