First Baby of 2025 Welcomed at St. Luke’s

4 days ago
by Josh Popichak
Brewer New Year Baby

The first local baby born in the new year arrived promptly at midnight Wednesday, St. Luke’s University Health Network officials announced.

Owen Eugene Brewer was born Jan. 1, 2025 at 12 a.m. at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus hospital in Bethlehem Township, a SLUHN news release said.

The son of Nadia and Ethan Brewer of Kunkletown, Monroe County, Owen weighed six pounds, three ounces and was 18 inches long at birth.

Congratulations and Happy New Year to the Brewer family.

Brewer New Year Baby

Ethan and Nadia Brewer welcomed their son Owen Eugene Brewer at midnight on Jan. 1 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus hospital in Bethlehem Township. (Contributed photo)

