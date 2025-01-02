First Baby of 2025 Welcomed at St. Luke’s

The first local baby born in the new year arrived promptly at midnight Wednesday, St. Luke’s University Health Network officials announced.

Owen Eugene Brewer was born Jan. 1, 2025 at 12 a.m. at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus hospital in Bethlehem Township, a SLUHN news release said.

The son of Nadia and Ethan Brewer of Kunkletown, Monroe County, Owen weighed six pounds, three ounces and was 18 inches long at birth.

Congratulations and Happy New Year to the Brewer family.