Grand View Health, St. Luke’s Sign Partnership Agreement

Grand View Health and St. Luke's University Health Network announced Friday that they have signed a definitive agreement to partner, strengthening the two organizations' shared commitment to delivering the highest quality care to patients.

Grand View Health and St. Luke’s University Health Network announced Friday that they have signed a definitive agreement to partner, strengthening the two organizations’ shared commitment to delivering the highest quality care to patients. The boards of Grand View and St. Luke’s were unanimous in their decision and approval to move forward with the agreement.

The transaction is expected to be completed in mid-to-late 2025, pending customary federal and state regulatory review and completion of closing conditions. In September, Grand View and St. Luke’s announced that they had signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to partner.

“This is a strategic decision to assure Grand View’s future for the benefit of our community and our patients,” said Doug Hughes, President & CEO of Grand View. “Our Board of Trustees and senior leadership team welcome this opportunity to become part of St. Luke’s, a network whose name is synonymous with quality, compassionate care and an outstanding culture.”

Headquartered in Sellersville, Grand View is a nonprofit, community-based health system of over 2,000 employees, caring for residents of Bucks and Montgomery counties. In 2024, Grand View earned an A grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group and five stars (the highest rating) for quality from Medicare. Grand View was established in 1913 as Bucks County’s first hospital.

“Grand View, as does St. Luke’s, enjoys a long and proud history of providing high-quality and compassionate care to its communities, which is why the two organizations will be excellent partners,” said Rick Anderson, President & CEO of St. Luke’s. “All of us at St. Luke’s are extremely honored and pleased Grand View will be joining our Network.”

St. Luke’s is a fully integrated regional health care network with more than 20,000 employees and $4 billion in revenues. Its 15 hospital campuses and more than 350 outpatient sites serve 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. St. Luke’s hospitals have consistently earned numerous national awards, including in 2024 A grades for safety from Leapfrog, five stars for quality from CMS and the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospitals designation from PINC AI.

“Together as partners, Grand View and St. Luke’s will enhance each organization’s ability to provide superb quality care and service for our patients and communities,” Anderson said.

