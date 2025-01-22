Ribbon Cut on Rail Trail Pedestrian Bridge

Fourteen years after it opened, Saucon Rail Trail access got a big boost with the official opening of a new pedestrian bridge in Upper Saucon Township Saturday.

Fourteen years after it opened, Saucon Rail Trail access got a big boost with the official opening of a new pedestrian bridge in Upper Saucon Township Saturday. The bridge that spans Preston Lane near Southern Lehigh Public Library in Center Valley was jointly funded by the township and by DeSales University, which is also located nearby.

Saucon Rail Trail Oversight Commission President Eric Bartosz was joined by representatives of the school, the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, local officials and trail supporters for the ribbon-cutting.

Contributed photos