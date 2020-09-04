No Rain Date Ep. 19: June Rose, Kindred Spirits Metaphysical Shoppe

Welcome to No Rain Date, Episode 19. No Rain Date is a weekly news and information podcast produced by Saucon Source–your source for Saucon Valley news. This week our guest is Kindred Spirits Metaphysical Shoppe owner June Rose. In an interview with publisher and host Josh Popichak, June shares what it’s been like to own her new age shop in Hellertown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her ability to innovate through its many challenges will inspire you. Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines, which include stories about campaign sign thefts, a new book by a local author, a bank robbery in Sellersville and a hair-raising accident at the Freemansburg Bridge.