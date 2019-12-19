No Rain Date, Ep. 4: Power of Positivity, Fire Co. Update, Snow Trivia

No Rain Date: A Podcast 00:00 / 00:48:26 1X

In this episode we highlight the local news headlines for the week ending Dec. 18, 2019. Episode 4 also includes an interview with local spiritual advisor, volunteer and positivity coach Amy Musser, who writes the column Spiritual Corner with Amy for Saucon Source. Our second guest is Hellertown Fire Chief Mike Maguire of Dewey Fire Company, who discusses the new “quint” ladder truck the company is purchasing with support from the Borough–and a local developer. We also talk about the fire company’s long history of community involvement, which can be seen in events like this Sunday’s Santa Run, and the need for volunteers. Last but not least, be sure to listen to Lehigh Valley Weather Authority’s 5-day forecast. This week Tony also has a timely trivia segment for local weather history buffs. If you know the answers to the two questions he asks, please email them to josh@sauconsource.com with “Trivia” in the subject line. The first person to answer both questions correctly will win a $60 gift card from Neighbors Home & Garden Center in Hellertown, courtesy of Saucon Source. Are you traveling for the holidays? Be sure to like Lehigh Valley Weather Authority on Facebook for detailed Christmas and New Year’s forecasts as well as regular forecast updates all winter long. No Rain Date is a production of Saucon Source LLC. Thank you for listening!