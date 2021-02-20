No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 42: Touchstone Theatre, New Mammogram Initiative Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:09:41 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-359507"/>

Welcome to Episode 42 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week, publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak is joined by Kimberly Levitt of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center to discuss their new public health campaign “Mammograms Can Be A Lifesaver” and how it’s designed to help equalize access to breast cancer screenings in the Lehigh Valley. Our second guest this week is Emma Ackerman, an ensemble member and general manager of Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem. Emma shares what the past year has been like for the 40-year-old community theater, which due to COVID-19 has adapted in order to safely entertain audiences. As always, Josh has a roundup of the latest local headlines from another busy news–and weather–week.

