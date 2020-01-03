Ex-Palisades Teacher Took ‘Upskirt’ Photos of Students, Bucks DA Says

A former Palisades High School teacher has been charged with surreptitiously taking photographs looking up the skirts of female students and sharing the photos online, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.

Credit: Office of the Bucks County District Attorney

Francis James Reppert Jr., 26, of Quakertown, was arraigned Thursday on counts of invasion of privacy and indecent exposure stemming from images allegedly found by Pennsylvania State Police on his personal iPhone and a school-issued iPad, the DA announced Friday.

The photos, which the DA’s office says were taken from underneath Reppert’s desk, allegedly depicted three female students.

Investigators say they also recovered photos of Reppert allegedly exposing his penis inside Palisades High School.

“In one photo, Reppert is shown standing entirely naked in front of a whiteboard,” a news release from the district attorney’s office said. “Handwritten on the board behind him is ‘3/14/19, u/rockranger24, r/teachersgonewild,’ terms associated with posts sometimes made on a pornographic section of the website Reddit.com.”

According to the DA’s office, police confronted Reppert in October after a student allegedly captured a video of him viewing and zooming in on a photo of what appeared to be a student’s legs.

According to a criminal complaint in the case filed Thursday, Reppert allegedly told the investigating troopers he took photos of the victim and intended to masturbate to them.

Investigators said they discovered the additional photos during a forensic search of his devices.

Reppert is also charged with disseminating some of the photos he allegedly took.

According to the news release from the district attorney, the Palisades School District suspended Reppert from his job in October and fired him last month.

Local news reports say the school district has distributed a letter about Reppert to parents and community members. As of midday Friday, however, the letter was neither on the district’s Facebook page nor its website.

Reppert, who taught math and coached boys’ and girls’ tennis, had been employed by the Palisades School District since August 2016, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Following his arraignment Thursday, Reppert was released on unsecured bail set by District Judge Gary B. Gambardella at $500,000,” the news release said.

Anyone who believes they have further information about this case is being asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin by calling 215-949-9191.

Reppert is the second male teacher from Palisades High School to be charged with sexually-related crimes involving students in less than a year.