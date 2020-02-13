Hellertown Zoning Board to Consider Apartment Conversion Request

Note: The Hellertown Zoning Hearing Board is scheduled to hear two appeals Feb. 19, including an appeal by a property owner who wants to convert a single-family dwelling into two apartments. The Feb. 19 meeting is open to the public. Below are the legal notices, provided by the Borough of Hellertown, advertising the appeals. These notices are published as a public service by Saucon Source as part of our commitment to helping improve transparency in local government and encouraging involvement by community members in the decision-making process. To view a copy of the borough zoning map, click here. Click on the links below to view the Northampton County property records for each of the properties under consideration:

Notice is hereby given that the Zoning Hearing Board of Hellertown Borough will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building at 685 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055 on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of hearing the following appeals. ALL APPELLANTS MUST APPEAR AT THE MEETING.

ZHB-20-01: The appeal of James Metsopulos: 1618 Main St., Hellertown PA 18055. Appellant seeks a special exception under section 450-12c(3) related to section 450-36, conversions of dwellings into apartments. Appellant is seeking approval to create (1) additional dwelling unit for a total of (2) dwelling units. The property is located at 1618 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. TMP# Q7NW2D-7-15-0715 in the Mixed District.

All persons interested may appear and may be heard. The appeal listed may be reviewed at the Hellertown Borough Zoning office at the above address.

Borough of Hellertown

____________________

ZHB-20-02: The appeal of Sean Burke, D.B.A. Stella Cadente Investments LLC, 117 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Appellant seeks approval to continue a non-conforming use under section 450-79(f), a variance under section 450-11d maximum density, to allow 10 apartments when only 5 are permitted and a variance under section 450-20a(2) parking requirements. Applicant proposes 13 off street parking spaces when 36 are required. The property is located at 330 Linden St., Hellertown, PA 18055. TMP# Q7NW3C 15 2 0715 in the R-2 District.

All persons interested may appear and may be heard. The appeal listed may be reviewed at the Hellertown Borough Zoning office at the above address.

Kris Russo, Zoning Officer