SVMS iTeam Recognized For Manufacturing Video Production Efforts

Meredith Lesney

On Tuesday at a formal event that took place at SteelStacks, the Saucon Valley Middle School iTeam took home the award for “Best Brand Placement” in a student generated video that was created to promote the Ocean Spray Cranberries Juice Bottling Company in Breiningsville, PA. According to their website, this is Ocean Spray’s newest beverage facility that opened in 2014 that employs 180 workers. This 300,000 square foot facility is responsible for producing about 40% of Ocean Spray’s North American beverage volume.

Saucon Valley was among 30 middle schools across Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties that participated in this year’s “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” contest that is presented by Manufacturers Resource Center. Started in 2013, this contest allows students the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on with many of our local manufacturers. Student teams document their experiences by editing and producing informational videos that are recognized and rewarded for their creative and promotional value.

Congratulations to staff advisors Ms. Lesney and Mr. Austin along with the whole student iTeam!

SVMS i-Team Members

Robiya Isroilova

Isabella Johnstone

Kylah Ferguson

Hunter Heffelfinger

Sam Van Norman

Riley Lannon

Megan Madigan

Yashvi Javia

Ivy Chi

Other Award Winners

Outstanding Overall Program: Northeast Middle School (Nestle Waters North America)

Viewers Choice: Springhouse Middle School (Sharp Packaging Solutions)

Outstanding Videography: Eyer Middle School (Allen Organ Company)

Outstanding Editing: Northampton Middle School

Outstanding Creativity: Nitschmann Middle School (B.Braun Medical)

Outstanding Cool: Lower Macungie (Smooth-On)

Outstanding Team Spirit: Bangor Area Middle School (Equipto)

Outstanding Educational Value: Broughal Middle School (IQE Inc.)

Outstanding Outreach Plan: Wilson Area Middle School (Crayola)

Outstanding Career Pathway: Penn-Kidder Campus (TPEI Inc.)

Congrats iTeam, the Source is with you!