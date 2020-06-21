Feeding the Frontlines: A Special Gift Presented to St. Luke’s Nurses

Contributed photo

Local business leader Mike Grabarits recently visited St. Luke’s University Hospital Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill with a special thank you gift for some deserving health care heroes–a check for $20,000 to support Feeding the Frontlines, a special initiative that provides care givers with gift certificates to local restaurants.

“My colleagues and I wanted to acknowledge the professionalism and expertise of the St. Luke’s team and help our local restaurants too, so we partnered with PBS-WLVT to create a virtual literacy conference for educators,” remarked Grabarits, whose company, Step By Step Learning, trains teachers on the latest science to teaching reading.

In May, Grabarits and the Step By Step Learning team created STRAIGHT TALK by the Experts, the largest Virtual Literacy Conference in the country into a fundraiser benefiting first responders and local businesses.

“We’re so grateful for the thousands of people like Mike and PBS-WLVT who have stepped forward to help St. Luke’s during this challenging time,” remarked Patrick Bower, St. Luke’s vice president for development and external affairs.

“In addition to donating meals and 800,000 items of personal protective equipment, philanthropy has helped power innovation, including new COIVD-19 treatment protocols, testing systems and advanced technology that has saved lives.”

Recently, St. Luke’s University Health Network celebrated the discharge of more than 1,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Thanks to the care they received, those former patients are now at home with their families.

