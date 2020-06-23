Frances D. Miller, 74, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Frances D. Miller, 74, of Hellertown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. Luke’s University Hospital as a result of a pedestrian accident. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 5, 1945 to the late Frank and Carmella (Inserra) Dello lolo. Frances was a realtor in Flemington and Clinton, N.J., until her retirement and previously taught English for gifted and talented students in New York state. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Allison C. (Kevin) Schaefer of Bensalem, Justine S. (Seth) Witherspoon of Beuna Vista, Colo., Erik R. (Stacy) Miller of Hellertown; granddaughter: Ella.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.