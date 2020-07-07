Local Group Will Distribute Free Food, PPE in Bethlehem, Easton

Credit: Aspire to Autonomy

Are you or is someone you know in need of a helping hand?

This Friday, July 10, at 4:30 p.m. (and until supplies are exhausted), the organization Aspire to Autonomy Inc. will host food and PPE distributions for underserved community members in two different locations:

Centennial Park, 12th and Ferry streets, Easton, Pa.

The Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley, 520-526 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem, Pa.

Aspire to Autonomy is a local nonprofit organization focused on fighting hunger and human trafficking in the Lehigh Valley, with ongoing support from both the City of Easton, the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley and other groups in order to do so.

Friday’s initiative will bring food and “safety packs” that include hand sanitizer and masks to those in need, to help protect them from food insecurity and COVID-19, respectively.

Anyone in need is welcome to attend either event, no questions asked, said Aspire intern Sarah Cattin.

Credit: Aspire to Autonomy

The first food and PPE distribution Aspire coordinated was at the ProJeCt of Easton food pantry in May. Supplies were distributed to individuals, families and other nonprofits such as Safe Harbor and Third Street Alliance for Women and Children.

To date, Aspire said it has distributed roughly 18,000 pounds of food, approximately 3,800 ounces of hand sanitizer and 3,000 masks.

Founded in 2018, ASPIRE is an acronym for “A Supportive Presence, Initiating Recovery and Empowerment.” More information about the group is available on their website.

The Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Hispanic and other families by empowering them to become more self-sufficient while promoting intercultural understanding in the Lehigh Valley. Their services include helping provide access to the WIC program, a senior center and a food pantry.

ASPIRE announced in a news release about Friday’s events that Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley, a vegan and animal rights advocacy organization whose mission is to build a vegan community by advancing awareness of human-caused exploitation of animals and to promote vegan living, has joined as a new partner in their efforts.