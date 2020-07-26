Newsweek Again Names St. Luke’s to List of World’s Best Hospitals (Sponsored)

St. Luke’s University Hospital has been named one of the “World’s Best” hospitals by Newsweek magazine for the second year in a row.

“We are proud to be named one of the best hospitals across the world. It is a testament to the outstanding quality care we provide to all patients on a daily basis,” said Donna Sabol, St. Luke’s Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer, of the achievement.

Out of 281 American hospitals to make the list, fourteen are based in Pennsylvania. St. Luke’s University Hospital, which encompasses both St. Luke’s Bethlehem and Allentown campuses, was ranked seventh overall in the state and is the only hospital from the Lehigh Valley on the list.

“The hospitals on this list are at the forefront of adapting to these new challenges while providing top-notch patient care,” Newsweek said.

To create the ranking, Newsweek and Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data company, designed a rigorous methodology that evaluated hospitals using data from three sources:

Hospital recommendations from peers: an online survey was conducted among tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals and hospital managers in 11 countries.

Patient experience: surveys of patient satisfaction with hospitals were conducted.

Medical KPIs (e.g. data on quality of treatment and hygiene measures).

Newsweek’s full list of World’s Best hospitals is published on the Newsweek website.

St. Luke’s University Hospital is east central Pennsylvania’s top-ranked hospital, having garnered the health care industry’s highest honors from IBM Watson, Healthgrades and Leapfrog, among others. The hospital includes the St. Luke’s/Temple School of Medicine, the nation’s oldest nursing school and the region’s most extensive residency program.

