Backyard Adventures: Franko Farm Recreation Area

Soon cooler temperatures will arrive, and it will be a lovely time of year to enjoy the fresh air and natural scenery at Franko Farm Recreation Area in Salisbury Township.

The 20-year-old park, which is located at 1339 Black River Road, Allentown, is one of 10 in the township.

At approximately 94 acres, Franko Farm sits atop a relatively level portion of the South Mountain ridgeline, close to parts of South Allentown and Lower Saucon Township.

Thanks to its elevation high above the Lehigh Valley, on a clear day the view from the park stretches for many miles to the northwest, and a 2016 master site plan actually calls for developing a pedestrian overlook to maximize the appeal of this unique feature.

Another attraction is a pond with a small gazebo “island” connected to the land by a bridge, which is reminiscent of the gazebo and bridge at Lechauweki Springs Park in nearby Fountain Hill.

Two modern picnic pavilions equipped with barbecue grills are available for rental from the township, and the park is also equipped with portable bathrooms. Information about pavilion rentals is available on the township’s website.

Among the additions included in the 2016 master site plan proposal are an ADA-accessible loop trail, a second ballfield, an expanded community garden, permanent restrooms, extended mowed grass pathways and an 18-hole disc golf course.

Salisbury Township parks and playgrounds are open from dawn til dusk, May 1 through Oct. 31, according to the township’s Parks and Recreation ordinance.