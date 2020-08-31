Kenneth R. Leith Sr., 78, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kenneth R. Leith Sr., 78, of Bethlehem Township died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Huber) Leith. Kenneth was born in Hellertown on Oct. 22, 1941 to the late Russell A. Leith and Clara E. (Klotz) Thomas. He was an auto mechanic at Sears and Roebuck, Bethlehem, and retired from the Whitehall store. Kenneth was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, and served as a church councilman and a volunteer at the food bank. He was a former coach of the Bethlehem Saints youth football team.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 59 years; sons: Lee Allen of Bethlehem, Kenneth Jr. (Felisa) of Orefield; brothers: Roger R. of Hellertown, Larry E. (Susan) of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Dennis C. (Beverly) Thomas of Hellertown; grandchildren: Deanna Leibig, Valerie and Zachary; great-grandchildren: Dylan Leibig.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.