2 Wawas Temporarily Close After Employees Positive for COVID-19

Credit: Google Street View

Two Allentown area Wawa stores were closed temporarily as of late Tuesday afternoon, after associates who work in them tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on its website.

On its COVID-19 Store Impact page, Wawa confirmed that an associate in each of the following Lehigh County stores recently tested positive:

4900 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown (Lower Macungie Township), Pa. The associate was last present in the store on Sept. 4. 7572 Schantz Road, Allentown (Upper Macungie Township), Pa. The associate was last present in the store on Sept. 3.

“It is our policy to proactively close our stores for professional deep cleaning and disinfecting after being notified of an associate with a confirmed case of COVID-19,” the Wawa website says. “We will work with the local Department of Health regarding notifications to any of our associates who may have had close contact with the associate to take necessary steps to follow CDC-recommended guidelines to self-quarantine for the appropriate period of time.”

Earlier in the pandemic, several Wawa stores throughout the region closed temporarily for COVID-19 related reasons, including stores in Fountain Hill, Easton and Souderton.