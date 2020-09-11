Driver Cited Following Chestnut Hill Church Road Crash: Police

Credit: Google Street View

A driver was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Chestnut Hill Church Road in Lower Milford Township Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville said in a news release issued the following day.

According to police, the accident occurred at 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Church Road and Church View Road.

Police said Virginia Reap, 73, of Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, “had stopped at the stop sign on Church View Road and intended to go straight across to Shady Lane,” but failed to notice an oncoming vehicle operated by a 45-year-old Coopersburg man.

Reap “failed to safely clear the instruction” and was struck by the other driver, who was behind the wheel of a 2021 Kenworth T370 truck, the news release said.

Reap and a passenger were traveling in a 2016 Buick Enclave, it noted.

Police said both vehicles ended up on either side of the road, south of the intersection, and sustained disabling damage due to the accident.

Reap and her passenger suffered minor injuries, for which they were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township for treatment. The other driver also suffered minor injuries, but police said he refused transport for them.

Both the Macungie and Upper Saucon Ambulance companies responded to the scene.

State police said Reap was cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code for Vehicle Entering or Crossing Roadway.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.