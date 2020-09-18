COVID-19 Testing Coming to Coopersburg CVS Store

Credit: Google Street View

If you’re looking for the convenience of receiving a COVID-19 test close to home, expanded COVID-19 testing at CVS stores–including the CVS in Coopersburg–may be something of interest to you.

The company announced this week that the Coopersburg store as well as a handful of other CVS stores in the Lehigh Valley are being added as testing sites as part of an ambitious plan to double the number of drive-thru test sites it hosts to more than 4,000 nationwide. Among the other new locations are CVS stores in Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township, Easton, Hanover Township (Northampton County), Palmer Township, Nockamixon Township, Pennsburg, Perkasie and Upper Macungie Township.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy, in a news release. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

The news release indicated that self-swab tests at its stores are available at “no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria,” although patients with insurance should confirm with their health plan beforehand that their testing will be covered.

If you have health insurance, you must bring your insurance card with you to the test site.

Individuals without insurance will be asked for their Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID to submit the cost of their test to a federal program for the uninsured.

Tests must be scheduled in advance at CVS.com. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all patients who are minors, and patients 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested. Twelve is the minimum age to be tested at CVS.

When arriving for testing, patients should follow signage or the instructions of staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent in the parking lot or, in limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will then be provided a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy employee will then observe the self-swab process.

“Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within two to three days,” the news release stated.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found on the CVS website, along with answers to frequently asked questions.

New cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Pennsylvania, including in Northampton County, where the infection rate recently increased to a level that makes it the fourth highest rate in the state.