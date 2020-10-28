Richard L. Kemmerer Sr., 61, Formerly of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Richard L. Kemmerer Sr., 61, of Bethlehem Township, formerly of Steel City, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Honeywell) Kemmerer. Richard was born in Bethlehem on April 10, 1959 to the late Roy and Janet (Newhart) Kemmerer. He worked as a roofer for the Local #30 Roofers Union, Philadelphia. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love for his children and grandchildren was never ending.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 41 years; sons: Andrew Kemmerer (Jennifer) of Bethlehem, Richard Kemmerer Jr. (Julie) of Northampton and Nicholas Honeywell Sr. of Bethlehem Township; siblings: Doreen Shosh (David) of Steel City and Guy Kemmerer of Lower Saucon Township; grandchildren: Misty, Roy, Faith and Nicholas Jr.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.