Lake Nockamixon Shooting: Bucks Co. Authorities Still Need Leads

Credit: Office of the Bucks County District Attorney

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office continues to ask the public for assistance with its investigation into the death of a young man at Nockamixon State Park late last month.

In his most recent news release about the investigation, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said identifying information is still needed for two vehicles that were spotted in the area around the time when 18-year-old Jason Kutt of Sellersville was shot Oct. 24.

Police said previously that Kutt was shot near the Old Ridge Road access to the park at around 5:15 p.m., as he and his 17-year-old girlfriend sat near the water’s edge waiting for the sun to set.

The two vehicles that police wish to identify–so they can speak to their owners–are described as a tan 2000 Chevy Blazer and a black Mercedes-Benz SUV (unknown model or year).

The district attorney’s office said detectives were able to speak to the driver of a Toyota Camry or Avalon sedan that was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Police have said the drivers of the vehicles aren’t considered suspects, but may have information that will help them solve the case and provide answers to Kutt’s family.

In the days immediately following the shooting, Weintraub said it wasn’t clear that a crime had occurred. Hunting was permitted in the area on the day Kutt was shot, and Kutt’s girlfriend told authorities she saw a man wearing an orange vest near a gate about 550 feet from where they were sitting.

It is unclear if police have identified or spoken to the man Kutt’s girlfriend said she saw.

Kutt–a 2020 graduate of Pennridge High School–was shot once in the back of the head.

He was then rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead on Monday, Oct. 26.

The shooting happened in a portion of the park located in Bedminster Township, across from the marina at Lake Nockamixon.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140 or submit a tip to them online.