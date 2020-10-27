Nockamixon State Park Shooting: Police Want to ID 3 Vehicles

Credit: Office of the Bucks County District Attorney

There has been another development in the investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old Sellersville man at Nockamixon State Park Saturday.

Jason Kutt, a 2020 Pennridge High School graduate, was shot once in the back of the head as he sat at the lake’s edge with his girlfriend waiting to watch the sun set.

In an update shared on Crimewatch Tuesday, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office said detectives investigating the case want to identify the operators and occupants of three vehicles that were in the area of the park at around 5:15 p.m. Oct. 24.

“Detectives want to speak to the owners/operators of the three vehicles as potential witnesses, after receiving information from a witness they were seen parked or travelling on or near Old Ridge Road around the time of the 5:15 shooting,” the news release said.

The three vehicles are described as a champagne-colored 2000 Chevy S-10 Blazer SUV, a silver 2000 Toyota Camry or Avalon sedan and a black Mercedes SUV that is possibly a GLS350 of unknown model year.

Police said Monday that they hadn’t developed any suspects in the shooting, which drew a large police response to the lake that included a K-9 unit and a state police helicopter.

Kutt was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem following the shooting, and was pronounced dead there Monday morning.

In their news release Monday, the district attorney’s office said Kutt’s girlfriend had reported seeing a man who was possibly dressed in an orange vest near an access gate that is located approximately 550 feet from where the couple was sitting.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said his office still isn’t sure whether a crime was committed, since it is possible that Kutt was accidentally shot by a hunter in the area.

“We need to understand how Jason Kutt died and we need your help to do that,” Weintraub said.

Anyone with any information about the cars or related to the shooting is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140, or to submit a tip online.