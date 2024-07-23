Lower Saucon Police Warn of Mailbox Thefts

Just two months after a similar crime occurred in the township, Lower Saucon Township are again warning residents about mailbox thefts.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said a total of three recent mailbox thefts were reported by township residents Monday, including one in the 1400 block of Manor Drive and two in the 1800 block of Clarence Drive.

Police shared a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which they described as a white Mercedes or Acura SUV that “was observed at each of the mailbox thefts.”

They said the vehicle was operated by a black female suspect in the case.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed something related to the mailbox thefts is asked to contact Cpl. Timothy Connell at tc******@lo*****************.org or submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline.