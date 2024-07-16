Man Accused of Stealing Cell Phones from Porch

A 22-year-old Philadelphia man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a package containing cell phones from the front porch of a home in Lower Saucon Township.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 22-year-old Philadelphia man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a package containing cell phones from the front porch of a home in Lower Saucon Township.

According to township police, officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of Leithsville Road for the reported theft on the morning of Thursday, July 11.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the resident provided them with registration information and a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which had fled north on Leithsville Road.

Police said that with assistance from Hellertown Police, the vehicle was stopped on Water Street in the borough and its driver identified as Anderson Messon Garcia.

According to the department’s post, the package containing the cell phones was subsequently located in the vehicle.

Garcia has been charged with felony theft, according to court records.

Per the docket filed in the case he was initially incarcerated at Northampton County Prison on $10,000 bail–which was later changed to $10,000 unsecured bail–before being released July 12 after a private surety was posted on his behalf.

A preliminary hearing for Garcia before Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

The docket did not identify an attorney representing Garcia.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.