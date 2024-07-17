Police Officer Promoted to Sergeant in Palmer Township

Tyson Unangst, an 18-year veteran of the Palmer Township Police Department, was sworn in as the township’s newest police sergeant during Monday’s township Board of Supervisors meeting.

Unangst, who was sworn in by Board Chairman Michael Brett, will serve as the department’s new Community Affairs Officer.

Unangst’s wife, Heather, pinned the new badge on him during the ceremony. He was also accompanied by his children, his father, other family members and friends, according to a statement from the township.

Photos of Unangst’s swearing in were shared on the department’s Crimewatch site.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.