Community Family Government Police

Police Officer Promoted to Sergeant in Palmer Township

49 mins ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Palmer Police Sgt.

Tyson Unangst, an 18-year veteran of the Palmer Township Police Department, was sworn in as the township’s newest police sergeant during Monday’s township Board of Supervisors meeting.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min
Palmer Police Sgt.

Palmer Township Board of Supervisors chairman Michael Brett swears in Sgt. Tyson Unangst during the July 15 supervisors meeting. (Credit: Palmer Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

Tyson Unangst, an 18-year veteran of the Palmer Township Police Department, was sworn in as the township’s newest police sergeant during Monday’s township Board of Supervisors meeting.

Unangst, who was sworn in by Board Chairman Michael Brett, will serve as the department’s new Community Affairs Officer.

Unangst’s wife, Heather, pinned the new badge on him during the ceremony. He was also accompanied by his children, his father, other family members and friends, according to a statement from the township.

Photos of Unangst’s swearing in were shared on the department’s Crimewatch site.

For public safety alerts and other updates from the Palmer Township Police Department, follow them on Crimewatch.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment