Northampton Co. Public Safety Grants Will Benefit Police, Fire, EMS Agencies

The Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will soon begin accepting applications for 2024 Public Safety Grants. The application period begins Monday, July 22 and will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

The grants are available to municipal and volunteer police, fire and emergency medical service organizations located within the county. The funds can be used for a variety of purposes including training, equipment purchases, vehicle purchases and capital improvements. Eligible organizations may apply for up to $20,000 per project or application.

The grant awards are expected to be announced in December.

“Our emergency management organizations play a crucial role in safeguarding public health and safety,” Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure said in a statement. “These grants enable us to equip our first responders with the necessary tools and resources to serve the residents of Northampton County effectively. Although it is not a primary responsibility of the county, we believe it is our moral duty to assist police, fire departments and EMS services throughout the county whenever our budget allows.”

Organizations that are interested in applying should do so by visiting the Northampton County Participant Portal. Registration on the portal is required by organizations that wish to apply for the grants.

For further information, contact Sarah Ortiz, Northampton County DCED, at 610-829-6308 or so****@no*****.gov.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.