Northampton Co. Offers Refurbished Devices to Organizations

The Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has refurbished county-owned computers and cellphones that will be given away to county-based organizations in need.

The refurbishing is part of an effort to ensure digital equity in the county and make sure every resident has adequate access to the internet, said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

Organizations such as schools, nonprofits, healthcare systems and municipalities are eligible to receive devices.

Organizations that are interested in receiving a refurbished device can contact the DCED at 610-829-6306.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.