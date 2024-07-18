Tinicum Township Hit Hard by Severe Thunderstorms

Many residents in Tinicum Township, Bucks County lost power when severe thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday night, causing widespread damage to trees and power lines.

According to township officials, crews have been working around the clock to restore power. The estimate from Met-Ed Thursday afternoon was that most if not all customers would have electricity restored by 11 p.m. Friday.

Many Tinicum Township residents also lost internet because of storm damage. Officials advised anyone who has lost wifi to contact their internet service provider for updates on when the service may be restored.

Officials also reminded residents not to drive under or near fallen power lines, and to detour around any posted road closures.

The township police department reported that many roads in the Erwinna and Upper Black Eddy areas were impassible due to debris and/or fallen power lines as of Thursday afternoon. Crews were working to clear them once Met Ed tree and line crews responded to repair any downed lines.

Specifically, township officials said the intersection of Geigel Hill Road and River Road was closed due to low hanging power lines. Cleanup efforts were also taking place in the area of Tinicum Covered Bridge.

The township opened several cooling/charging/water stations for residents without power. The stations are located at the Nockamixon Township Building (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Colonial Woods Campground Rec Center (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Riegelsville Borough Hall and the Palisades Regional Fire Rescue stations in Springtown (Springtown Fire Co., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Ottsville (49 Park Drive East and 249 Durham Road). The Park Drive East station was only open for charging and water, and the Durham Road station was only open for charging and cooling.

Residents should follow the Tinicum Township Police Facebook page for updates as new information comes available.​

