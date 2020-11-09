Help Fight Hunger With ‘Scouting for Food’ Saturday

Credit: Minsi Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America

Someone you know might be hungry. Whether you’re aware of their predicament or not, you can help fight hunger in your community–anonymously–by contributing items to a food collection organized by the Boy Scouts, which will be held this Saturday, Nov. 14.

Scouting for Food takes place every November, but this year’s event has special signfiicant because of the coronavirus pandemic which has plunged millions of Americans who were enjoying economic stability a year ago into food insecurity.

Hellertown residents whose homes are on the route that will be collected by Cub Scout Pack 319 should have received flyers about Scouting for Food in their mailboxes Saturday, pack leader RJ Brasko said.

“If a resident received one of those flyers, the Scouts will be passing by the same houses in the morning on Saturday the 14th to pick up any food that the residents of the borough are generous enough to leave out in a bag on their porches or at the end of their driveways,” he explained.

“We’d ask that residents attach the flyer to the food they are leaving out to be collected,” Brasko added. “We ask that the donations be out by 8 a.m. The donations can include pantry items (canned goods, boxed goods) but nothing refrigerated or that perishes quickly.”

Scouting for Food is the largest one-day food drive held by the Boy Scouts of America, bringing in about 200,000 pounds of food per year.

Started by the local Minsi Trails Council in 1986, Scouting for Food has collected more than 3.25 million pounds of food for area food banks, according to the council’s website.

And the Scouting for Food effort is important every year, since many area food banks experience significant food shortages around the holidays, due to increased demand.

“Nearly 40 percent of food bank donations go to help feed hungry children, so the Scout food drive is in large part about kids feeding kids,” the council site says. “All local food donations stay in our local communities to help support area food pantries.”

So, lend a hand to someone in need, Hellertown. Whether it benefits someone on your street or in a different community, your generosity will be appreciated and also serve as a good example for the local Cub Scouts, who Brasko said enjoy helping others.

“The scouts are always excited to have lots of food to collect and are eager to deliver as much food as possible to those in need,” he said.

Cub Scout Pack 319 is based out of First UCC on Northampton Street in Hellertown.

For more information about Scouting for Food, please refer to the flyer below.