Police: ‘Do Not Send Money to People You Do Not Know’

Josh Popichak By |
Print More

Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents to protect their assets by avoiding online scams, after a local woman was reportedly conned out of thousands of dollars recently.

psp tires slashing

Pennsylvania State Police cover parts of Northampton County that do not have their own police departments, including Williams Township.

In a news release Monday, troopers from the state police barracks at Belfast said a 72-year-old woman from Williams Township lost $17,500 to someone she met online over the summer.

Between July 1 and Oct. 24, police said the woman sent the unidentified individual the money that was stolen.

The transfers only stopped once she learned the requests were part of a scam, they added.

“Please do not send money to people you do not know,” state police said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam may report it to state police at Belfast by calling 610-759-6106, or by calling their local police department.

Leave a Review or Comment