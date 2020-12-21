Police: ‘Do Not Send Money to People You Do Not Know’

Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents to protect their assets by avoiding online scams, after a local woman was reportedly conned out of thousands of dollars recently.

In a news release Monday, troopers from the state police barracks at Belfast said a 72-year-old woman from Williams Township lost $17,500 to someone she met online over the summer.

Between July 1 and Oct. 24, police said the woman sent the unidentified individual the money that was stolen.

The transfers only stopped once she learned the requests were part of a scam, they added.

“Please do not send money to people you do not know,” state police said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam may report it to state police at Belfast by calling 610-759-6106, or by calling their local police department.