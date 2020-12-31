Congratulations to Holiday Lights Contest Winner Brian Daugherty

After receiving the most votes in our 2020 Holiday Lights Contest, Brian Daugherty was presented with his grand prize basket in front of his award-winning display this week!

Daugherty’s historic Nazareth borough home received 169 of the 496 votes cast for the winning house display. His home is decorated a beautiful arrangement of white incandescent lights lining its roof, siding, shrubs and handrails. To add to the festive feel, there is even a full-size Christmas tree displayed on the front porch.

“My partner and I have a great love of all things vintage and antique Christmas, so we wanted our house to have that feel of a Christmas when we grew up,” Daugherty said. “We decorate to bring joy and Christmas spirit to our neighborhood, especially with the pandemic.”

For Daugherty’s home, the Christmas theme extends year-round, as it was just re-painted red and green this year.

“We painted the house red and green, so it kind of already looks like a house in Santa’s village,” he said.

Daugherty’s prize basket was put together by contest co-sponsor Blair Custom Homes Inc. The basket includes gift cards to Peeps and Co., Thai Thai II, ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers and SimpliciTea & Co., as well as bottles of cabernet sauvignon and prosecco.

The Lehigh and Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum in Bethlehem was awarded the winning business display, whose prize is sponsored by contest co-sponsor Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care. Keep an eye out for our presentation of their prize in the near future.

Saucon Source will also present the fundraiser’s beneficiaries–the Allentown Rescue Mission, the Center for Animal Health and Welfare and the Community Food Bank for the Hellertown Area Ministerium–with their portion of the funds raised by the event following the holiday season.

View the winning submissions, as well as all of the contest entries on a self-guided tour using the map below.