VOTE for the Winners of the 2020 Saucon Source Holiday Lights Contest & Tour

The first half of December was spent decking out homes and businesses with holiday displays. With neighborhood streets now illuminated by festive lights, the time has come to vote for your favorite home and business displays entered in Saucon Source’s 2020 Holiday Lights Contest and Tour co-sponsored by Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care and Blair Custom Homes Inc.

Scroll through the submitted photos below of festively decorated homes and businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley and then cast your votes for your favorite displays.

We have also compiled a map of the competing homes and businesses, so you can treat yourself to a tour of our area’s most festive displays! After this week’s snowfall, they’re sure to be picture postcard-perfect.

We have sweet prize baskets filled with local treats to give to our winning home and business. The winners will receive an assortment of gift cards to businesses such as Thai Thai II, ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers, SimpliciTea & Co., PEEPS & Co., Keystone Pub, Marblehead Chowder House, Apollo Grill, Nawab Indian Restaurant and Social Still.

We’d also like to encourage our readers to support local businesses this winter by purchasing gift cards, writing positive reviews for their favorite businesses, ordering takeout or purchasing from local businesses’ online stores. If you missed the deadline to enter our fundraiser, there are other ways to help support local businesses in need and our community as a whole!

The voting deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 22. The winners will be announced shortly after voting concludes.

View 2020 Saucon Source Holiday Lights Tour in a full screen map

Remember to vote for a winning home AND business.

Which HOUSE has the best holiday display? Submission #1 (3397 Stonegate Drive) Submission #2 (133 13th Avenue) Submission #3 (2215 Silver Creek Road) Submission #4 (828 Detweiler Avenue) Submission #5 (4189 Countryside Lane) Submission #6 NOT PICTURED (237 East Tioga Street) Submission #7 (659 Roosevelt Avenue) Submission #8 (4726 Kathi Drive) Submission #12 (158 Roth Avenue) Submission #13 (3625 Villanova Court) Submission #14 (1660 Cambridge Court) Submission #15 (3660 Old Philadelphia Pike) Submission #16 (3207 Apples Church Road) Submission #17 (1086 New York Avenue) Submission #18 (1773 Railroad Lane) Submission #19 (3 Washington Street) Submission #20 (1645 Spring Valley Road) Submission #21 (2678 Quincy Avenue) Submission #22 (427 Birch Road) Submission #24 (3272 Miriam Drive) Submission #25 (Morgan Hill) Submission #26 (1532 Highland Drive) Submission #27 (895 New Jersey Avenue) Submission #28 (1855 Nancy Lee Court) Submission #30 (3703 Old Philadelphia Pike) Submission #31 (3906 Peacock Drive) Submission #33 (2181 Polk Valley Road)