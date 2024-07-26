Hiroshima Peace Event Viewing Party Planned at Hellertown Church

On the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown will host a viewing party for a livestreamed event from Hiroshima Peace Park in Japan.

On the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown will host a viewing party for a livestreamed event from Hiroshima Peace Park in Japan. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the sanctuary on Monday, Aug. 5, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The livestreamed event, which is organized by May Peace Prevail On Earth International, will include Japan’s nationwide moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of the 1945 bombing. The event will also include a World Peace Flag Ceremony featuring flags from every nation, as well as prayers for lasting global peace.

The viewing party is being organized by Monica Willard, U.N. Representative for United Religions Initiative, and Christ Lutheran’s Youth and Family Minister Josh Gulotta. Willard is also instrumental in establishing a global Nuclear Prayer Day annually on Aug. 6. Nuclear Prayer Day encourages people around the world to pray for the elimination of nuclear weapons and their threat to the planet.

Below is the original Nuclear Prayer:

“The Beginning and the End are in your hands, O Creator of the Universe. And in our hands you have placed the fate of this planet. We, who are tested by having both creative and destructive power in our free will, turn to you in sober fear and in intoxicating hope.

We ask for your guidance and to share in your imagination in our deliberations about the use of nuclear force. Help us to lift the fog of atomic darkness that hovers so pervasively over our Earth, Your Earth, so that soon all eyes may see life magnified by your pure light.

Bless all of us who wait today for your Presence and who dedicate ourselves to achieve your intended peace and rightful equilibrium on Earth. In the Name of all that is holy and all that is hoped. Amen.”

