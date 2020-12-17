Lehigh Valley Digs Out from Mid-December Snowstorm (Photos)

Was it a late fall snowstorm or an early winter weather event? Technically, the Nor’easter that pounded Pennsylvania with snow, sleet and wind late Wednesday and early Thursday was the former. Whatever you want to call it though, it caused disruptions.

The mid-December storm also left behind plenty of work for residents near the holiday season’s peak, when many people’s to-do lists are packed with pre-Christmas tasks and businesses are eager to stay open to meet consumer demand for products and services.

Up to a foot of snow fell in the Lehigh Valley and temporarily made parking scarce in many places. Hellertown borough lifted its snow emergency by late Thursday morning, meaning vehicle owners could once again park their cars on Main Street and other roads.

Officially, 11.5 inches of snow was the storm total at Lehigh Valley International Airport, in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported the following totals in a post-storm list released Thursday:

Hellertown, Northampton County – 8.3 inches

One mile north-northeast of Springtown, Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County – 10.4 inches

Bethlehem, Northampton County – 11 inches

Coopersburg, Lehigh County – 9 inches

Emmaus, Lehigh County – 11 inches

Quakertown, Bucks County – 8 inches

Trumbauersville, Bucks County – 8 inches

Snowplow operators weren’t complaining about the heavy snowfall, especially since last winter was virtually snow-free in the Lehigh Valley. The amount of snow that fell in a relatively short period of time meant a lengthy workday for some in the field, including public works and PennDOT crews.

Saucon Valley and many other school districts were closed Thursday, due to the weather, which also resulted in temporary vehicle and speed limit restrictions being placed on highways by PennDOT. The restrictions on I-78, Rt. 33 and other highways were lifted Thursday morning, after the snowstorm departed the area.

The heaviest snow stopped falling throughout most of the area by daybreak, and during the day Thursday the sun came out at times, facilitating melting on roads and sidewalks.

With temperatures forecast to drop into the upper teens Thursday night, however, there is the possibility that black ice may form on area roads and bridges.

In Hellertown and most other boroughs and cities in the Lehigh Valley, snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours of a winter weather event. Fire hydrants are also required to be dug out, for the purpose of public safety.

