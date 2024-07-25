Northampton Co. Hosting Voter Info. Sessions for Seniors

Northampton County will hold a series of presentations aimed at helping senior citizens register to vote, apply for and complete mail-in ballots and more.

The free information sessions, which are organized by the county’s Elections Office and the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging, will begin in August.

The sessions will cover topics such as voter registration, mail-in ballot envelope procedures and other topics relevant to helping Northampton County seniors effectively exercise their right to vote.

“We are excited to announce a partnership between our Elections Office and the Area Agency on Aging to enhance voter education among our residents,” said County Executive Lamont G. McClure in a news release. “It is crucial that our senior community members are well-informed about the voting process and have the resources they need to participate in elections.”

The following presentations are scheduled:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nazareth Senior Community Center, 15 S. Wood St., Nazareth

Monday, Aug. 5, 9 to 11 a.m.

Rooney Senior Community Center, 4 E. 4th St., Bethlehem

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Northampton Senior Community Center, 902 Lincoln Ave., Northampton

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9 to 11 a.m.

Park Plaza Senior Community Center, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Easton

Friday, Sept. 6, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Lower Nazareth Senior Community Center, 306 Butztown Road, Bethlehem

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Slate Belt Senior Community Center, 702 American Bangor Road, Bangor

Friday, Sept. 20, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley, 520 E. 4th St., Bethlehem

Friday, Sept. 20, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Old York Road Senior Community Center, 720 Old York Road, Bethlehem

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.