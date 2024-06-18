Northampton Co. to Honor Centenarians at Luncheon

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging is seeking county residents who are 100 or older so it can recognize them at a special Centenarian Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at Green Pond Country Club in Bethlehem Township.

The event is free for centenarians and one guest per honoree. County residents who are 100 and older, or who will turn 100 in 2024, are invited to attend.

Registration is required and can be completed by contacting Melissa Titus at 610-829-4509 or mt****@no*****.gov.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.