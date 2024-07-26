Community Family

Coopersburg Historical Society to Host Open House

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source

The Coopersburg Historical Society will host an open house during the Coopersburg Farmers Market on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Coopersburg Historical Society will host an open house during the Coopersburg Farmers Market on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the society’s museum inside the Town Hall at 5 N. Main St., Coopersburg. The Coopersburg Farmers Market is held each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square next to Coopersburg Town Hall.

The museum is currently featuring an exhibit, “Leaders and Legends of Coopersburg,” about individuals who have had a lasting impact on the community.

To learn more about the Coopersburg Historical Society, follow their Facebook page.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment