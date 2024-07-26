Coopersburg Historical Society to Host Open House

The Coopersburg Historical Society will host an open house during the Coopersburg Farmers Market on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Coopersburg Historical Society will host an open house during the Coopersburg Farmers Market on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the society’s museum inside the Town Hall at 5 N. Main St., Coopersburg. The Coopersburg Farmers Market is held each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square next to Coopersburg Town Hall.

The museum is currently featuring an exhibit, “Leaders and Legends of Coopersburg,” about individuals who have had a lasting impact on the community.

To learn more about the Coopersburg Historical Society, follow their Facebook page.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.