Learn About Coopersburg’s Leaders and Legends at Historical Society Exhibit

The Coopersburg Historical Society’s current “Leaders and Legends of Coopersburg” exhibit showcasing leaders who have helped shape the community will be open this Sunday, July 7, during the Coopersburg Farmers Market.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Coopersburg Historical Society’s current “Leaders and Legends of Coopersburg” exhibit showcasing leaders who have helped shape the community will be open this Sunday, July 7, during the Coopersburg Farmers Market.

The exhibit features information and memorabilia about individuals who have had a lasting impact on Coopersburg, including some who have been nationally recognized. What do Jersey cattle, Major League Baseball and Indy cars all have in common? Visit the exhibit to find out.

The exhibit is located in the museum on the first floor of Coopersburg Town Hall, 5 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA.​

The Coopersburg Farmers Market is held every Sunday, and the exhibit will be open this Sunday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Sunday’s opening is also part of Lehigh Valley Passport to History Month.

For more information, email co****************@gm***.com or vist the Coopersburg Historical Society’s Facebook page.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.