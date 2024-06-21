Explore Lehigh Valley’s Rich History During Passport to History Month

Passport to History Month is returning this July, when it will mean four weekends of old-fashioned summer fun for residents interested in the region’s unique history.​

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Passport to History Month is returning this July, when it will mean four weekends of old-fashioned summer fun for residents interested in the region’s unique history.​

The event involves over 35 historic sites in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas which will be offering free admission, tours, activities and special programs for visitors of all ages.​

Among the participating sites/organizations are Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, Coopersburg Historical Society, Sigal Museum, Lower Saucon Township Historical Society, Quakertown Historical Society, Durham Historical Society Gristmill and Williams Township Historical Society.​

The Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s participation in Passport to History Month will include an open house at the Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse on Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 1880 schoolhouse offers visitors a glimpse into what education was like for students at a one-room school.​

“I am extremely proud that Passport to History Month has become a beloved annual event, providing free access to all,” said Executive Director of Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society and the Sigal Museum Megan van Ravenswaay in a news release. “Our region is rich with diverse history, art and culture. We hope that everyone gets a chance to visit their favorite historic site this July and perhaps find a few new ones to explore, too.”​

For more information about Passport to History Month, including a full schedule of events for each weekend, visit LVHistory.org.​

Passport to History Month is supported in part with funding received through the County of Northampton Hotel Tax, County of Bucks Tourism and the County of Lehigh Tourism Development programs.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.