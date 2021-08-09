No Rain Date NRD Ep. 66: Local Partners in Preserving the Lehigh Valley's Past Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:07:42 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 66 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by Megan van Ravenswaay, Executive Director of the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society, to talk about the society’s role in preserving local history, the Sigal Museum in Easton (which is part of NCHGS) and Lehigh Valley Passport to History. Passport to History is a partnership of more than 40 historic sites in and around the Lehigh Valley. All this month, member sites are participating in Lehigh Valley Passport to History Month by hosting special weekend events, with most sites open free of charge (check out the complete schedule of events here). Megan also discusses how COVID-19 has impacted the NCHGS and other local historical societies, as well as how they are working together to broaden the appeal of history from something traditional that “lives on a shelf” to interactive educational experiences that can be enjoyed all ages. As a special incentive for No Rain Date listeners to visit the Sigal Museum, Megan also shares an exclusive CODE you can use to receive free admission to the museum in August. As always, Josh has a news roundup featuring highlights from some of the week’s biggest stories, in case you missed them.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up to receive the free Saucon Source newsletter three times a week. You’ll enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind of knowing you’ll never miss another story.