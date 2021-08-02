No Rain Date NRD Ep. 65: Lehigh University Art Galleries Director William Crow Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:02:52 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 65 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by William B. Crow, Ph.D., who is Director of Lehigh University Art Galleries (LUAG) as well as a professor of practice at the school. Dr. Crow shares details about his professional background, which has included work at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. When the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, museums were among the most impacted facilities, due to the number of people they bring together indoors. Dr. Crow explains how Lehigh’s expansive gallery system adapted in order to safely continue displaying art without boundaries. Among the adaptations have been online programming and an outdoor exhibit timed to coincide with the presidential election, “Doing Democracy,” along the South Bethlehem Greenway. We also learn more from him about plans for a recent $5 million gift to LUAG. For more information, visit the Lehigh University Art Galleries website and download the Lehigh mobile app. As always, Josh has a news roundup featuring highlights from some of the week’s biggest stories, in case you missed them. Among the latest headlines is one about a new restaurant serving a distinctive style of pizza in Stockertown, The Goat Pub & Pie, and an op-ed by Saucon Source teen columnist James Townsend about the controversy surrounding U.S. gymnast Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com.

