No Rain Date, Ep. 64: Musikfest Returns to Bethlehem

On Episode 64 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer & Manager of the ArtsQuest Center to talk about Musikfest 2021. Musikfest will take place over 10 days this August, and once again it’s expected to draw nearly a million people to Bethlehem. As the country’s largest free admission music festival, Patrick and his colleagues had their hands full adapting the event to comply with COVID safety restrictions last year. They succeeded at that, and are now eager to welcome back the community. New this year at Musikfest will be a ticket-less payment system that is accessible to everyone, even if they don’t have a credit or debit card. Patrick also tells us about some of the new and exciting culinary attractions ‘festers can expect. Musikfest 2021 begins with a preview night on Thursday, Aug. 5, with the regular festival running from Aug. 6-15. For more information, visit Musikfest.org and download their app. As always, Josh has a roundup featuring highlights from some of the week’s biggest stories, in case you missed them. Learn more about Lower Saucon Township’s latest decision regarding the Steel City Volunteer Fire Company, a revival of interest in Alfred J. Fritchman Reservoir Park and a mini building boom that’s about to begin in Hellertown.

