Let’s Eat! What’s New at Musikfest 2021: Food Stands

Following the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the return of Musikfest this August is one that will be highly anticipated by festival attendees.

Although music is the name of the game, with hundreds of free performances taking place at more than a dozen venues during the 10-day festival, Musikfest attracts crowds of a million or more for plenty of other reasons, including a vast array of food vendors.

Many exciting additions will be made for the festival’s return this year, so of course that means there will be plenty of mouthwatering new food vendors for fest-goers to try out.

Below is a roundup of some of the newest food vendor additions to Musikfest 2021, as was announced by Artsquest earlier this month. (Keep in mind that additional new vendors may be added before the festival opens on Friday, Aug. 6.)

Pat’s Pizza & Bistro (Wells Fargo Festplatz)

This West Side Bethlehem Italian bistro opened in early 2018 and has been impressing foodies ever since with its fresh ingredients and unique menu offerings, which include thin-crust, brick oven-baked pizzas; flatbreads; salads; pasta dishes and more. Stop by Wells Fargo Festplatz during Musikfest to sample their popular meatballs on a stick, or orecchiette marinara burrata–another fan favorite.

Randevoo (Provident Bank Main Street)

This Asian-fusion style food truck-turned-restaurant has been making waves in the local cuisine scene since it first hit Lehigh Valley streets in October 2017. With a food truck menu featuring wontons, pork belly steamed buns, carnitas steamed buns, wings in a sweet chili glaze and more, Randevoo (which is pronounced like ‘rendezvous’) offers casual street fare with an Asian twist that you won’t find anywhere else.

The truck frequently makes appearances outside popular local breweries and vineyards, and they recently opened their physical location alongside Lost Tavern Brewing’s Moravian Book Shop location. Stop by their restaurant during Musikfest to sample an expanded menu featuring sushi, skewers and dinner entrees.

Simply Skewered (Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Zinzenplatz)

For a praise-filled endorsement of Simply Skewered, look no further than the Lehigh University students with big appetites who have been devouring platters from the truck since its debut in the Spring of 2019. Simply Skewered offers a Churrasco-inspired menu of Halal-certified grilled meats, vegetables and Brazilian side dishes.

You’ll want some delicious Sao Paulo Korean beef or Frango Churrasco courtesy of Simply Skewered to go with your overflowing Musikfest mug of beer–trust us.

Cubano X-Press (T-Mobile Plaza Tropical)

New Jersey’s premier food truck serving Cuban pressed sandwiches and Caribbean food is gracing Musikfest with its debut appearance this year. Henry Sanchez brings knowledge and experience from serving as an executive chef in Miami to his latest venture.

Stop by T-Mobile Plaza Tropical to try everything from a classic Cubano sandwich to Cuban nachos served over fried plantains or even the vegetarian Que Veggie Cuba wrap. Pair your entrée with a side of Yuca fries for delicious results.

The Bagel Bus (Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks)

For those who like to get their festing started early, perhaps a visit to The Bagel Bus is in order. The Bagel Bus is the mobile, food truck version of the Schnecksville-based Back Home Bagels Deli & Bake Shop. Their delicious and unique breakfast sandwiches are as creatively composed (and named) as you’ll find anywhere, and they also serve salads and signature sandwiches for all-day feasting.

Dinky’s Ice Cream (Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks)

When it comes time for dessert, consider stopping by Dinky’s Ice Cream for some decadent ice cream, milkshakes and other dairy desserts. Their homemade hard ice cream comes in a variety of flavors, ranging from familiar favorites to unique specialties. Dinky’s will also be serving up their famous Mama Dink’s homemade chocolate chip cookie Chipwich at Musikfest this year.

Philly Waffle Cabin (Wells Fargo Festplatz)

Can’t decide if you want breakfast or dessert? Stop by the Philly Waffle Cabin for a delicious snack that counts as both! Philly Waffle Cabins are a common site at resorts and events, but they are making their debut at Musikfest this summer.

Their authentic Belgian waffles come in a variety of styles ranging from the classic original and their waffle drizzled in semi-sweet dark chocolate to the more exciting bananas foster, cookies & cream and churro waffles. With approximately one dozen different varieties, fest attendees will never run out of waffle options this year.

Le Petit Macaron (Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks)

The mother-daughter baking duo that is Le Petit Macaron will be sure to satisfy the sweet-toothed who make it to Musikfest this year. Their specialty is, of course, the meringue-based macaron, but their other offerings include cupcakes, cakescicles and sugar cookies.

Their baked creations come in a variety of flavors, so be sure to leave some room for dessert while you fest this year!

Palette & Pour (ArtsQuest Center)

Also making its debut this year is Palette & Pour, the brand new kitchen and bar located inside the ArtsQuest Center. Menu items will include loaded pierogies, Levy’s signature half-pound burgers, the impossible burger, AQ brined buffalo wings, the Cluckery chicken sandwich, build-your-own tacos and more.

Start preparing for Musikfest 2021 by downloading the official, updated Musikfest app. In addition to containing the complete musical performances schedule, organized by date and venue, the app also features an interactive map, which can be used to locate parking or find your favorite food vendor.