No Rain Date NRD Ep. 61: Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute's Jon Braun Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:15:01 Share Share Link Embed

On this episode of No Rain Date we’re excited to have as our guest Jon Braun, the energetic frontman and band leader of Start Making Sense, Talking Heads Tribute. Based in Bethlehem, Start Making Sense was formed by Braun and others more than a decade ago. As he explains, a one-off gig at The Funhouse evolved into something permanent yet flexible. Today the band counts 45 talented musicians among its diverse lineup, with some of them acting as core members and others performing occasionally. The music of the iconic group they pay tribute to is what unites them. COVID presented Start Making Sense with challenges but also new opportunities, and they have emerged from the restrictions the pandemic necessitated with new fans who found them online. They are excited to return to touring this summer and fall, with dates around the region and the country being added. You’ll find more information about their upcoming schedule at StartMakingSenseBand.com as well as on their Facebook page. As always, Josh has a roundup of local news and happenings, with a special emphasis this week on recent issues that have led to changes in admission requirements at the Hellertown Pool.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up for the Saucon Source newsletter. Enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind from knowing you’ll never miss another headline. Subscribe to our newsletter here.