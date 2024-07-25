Helen ‘Eleanor’ Gushen, 97, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Helen “Eleanor” Gushen, 97, of Hellertown, died Sunday, July 21, 2024 at her home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Helen “Eleanor” Gushen (1927 – 2024)

Helen “Eleanor” Gushen, 97, of Hellertown, died Sunday, July 21, 2024 at her home. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Gushen Sr. Helen was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 15, 1927 to the late Matthew and Margaret (Kulkus) Mutis. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She enjoyed reading, antiquing, sharing views on news and politics, and conversing with family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Helen is survived by sons: Thomas A. Jr. (Kathy) of Denver, Lancaster County, Jonathan at home; granddaughter: Derry Agnini (Patrick Hibbs); great-grandsons: Grayson and Parker. She was predeceased by siblings: John, Joseph and Margaret.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The private interment will be at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be made to St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.